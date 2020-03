BRIEF-Essex Property Trust Says Halt Evictions For 90 Days For Residents Financially Impacted By COVID-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc:

* HALT EVICTIONS FOR 90 DAYS FOR RESIDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN FINANCIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS REDUCED TURNOVER AND TRAFFIC IN COMING MONTHS DUE TO “SHELTER IN PLACE” ORDINANCES

* CLOSING LEASING OFFICES TO ONLY ESSEX PERSONNEL AND REDUCING ON-SITE STAFF

* ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST - SUPPORT EMPLOYEES WITH ADDITIONAL PAID LEAVE TO HELP PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY TO MEET FAMILY AND OTHER PERSONAL NEEDS