BRIEF-Essilor/Luxottica deal approved by Canadian authorities

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Essilor Sa/Luxottica:

* Proposed combination between the two companies has been cleared by the Canadian Competition Bureau

* Transaction has been cleared so far in ten other jurisdictions: Australia, Colombia, India, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea and Taiwan

* French eyewear group Essilor said in October it was confident of securing European Union approval for its $54 billion merger with Italian peer Luxottica after the EU launched a full-scale probe into its impact on competition.