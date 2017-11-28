FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essilor/Luxottica deal approved by Canadian authorities
#Healthcare
November 28, 2017 / 7:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Essilor/Luxottica deal approved by Canadian authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Essilor Sa/Luxottica:

* Proposed combination between the two companies has been cleared by the Canadian Competition Bureau

* Transaction has been cleared so far in ten other jurisdictions: Australia, Colombia, India, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea and Taiwan

* French eyewear group Essilor said in October it was confident of securing European Union approval for its $54 billion merger with Italian peer Luxottica after the EU launched a full-scale probe into its impact on competition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
