March 27 (Reuters) -

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A STRONG CASH POSITION, AND POSSIBILITY OF DRAWING DOWN ON A FURTHER 4 BILLION EUROS IF NEEDED

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN SAYS HAS NOT MADE ANY DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO KEEP DIVIDEND (Reporting by Sarah White)