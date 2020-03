March 17 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica SA:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM.

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM REFLECTING GROUP’S CONFIDENCE IN ITS VALUE CREATION AND LONG-TERM PROSPECTS.

* HAS GRANTED A MANDATE TO AN INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER FOR PURCHASE OF UP TO 3,000,000 ESSILORLUXOTTICA SHARES, DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS, OVER A PERIOD STARTING FROM 17 MARCH 2020 UP UNTIL 27 MAY 2020. Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)