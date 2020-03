BRIEF-Essilorluxottica : Paul Du Saillant To Step In As New Director

March 30 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica SA:

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA: LAURENT VACHEROT RETIRES & PAUL DU SAILLANT TO STEP IN AT ESSILORLUXOTTICA

* POSTPONES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING FROM MAY 15, 2020 TO JUNE 25, 2020

* WILL HOLD AGM BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO RE-EVALUATE ITS PREVIOUS DECISION ON DIVIDEND

* WILL REVIEW DIVIDEND DECISION ON A LATER DATE

* MAY DECIDE WHETHER TO CONFIRM, REDUCE OR CANCEL DIVIDENDS BASED ON EVOLUTION OF SITUATION

* CO-OPTED PAUL DU SAILLANT AS A NEW DIRECTOR OF COMPANY IN PLACE OF LAURENT VACHEROT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)