March 27 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica SA:

* REG-ESSILORLUXOTTICA: SUSPENSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA - IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND WITH LIKELIHOOD OF PROLONGED UNCERTAINTY, ESSILORLUXOTTICA HAS DECIDED TODAY TO STOP IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)