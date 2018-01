BRIEF-Essity 2017 core profit tops forecast, shares rise

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Essity AB (Publ):

* FY2017 ‍ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.2% (NOT Q4)​

* FY2017 ‍NET SALES INCREASED 8.0% TO SEK 109,265M (101,238)​

* FY2017 ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE AMORTIZATION OF ACQUISITION-RELATED INTANGIBLE ASSETS (EBITA) ROSE 12% TO SEK 13,405M (11,992)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 5.75 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍US TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A POSITIVE NON-RECURRING TAX EFFECT OF SEK 550M FOR Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2017​

* REUTERS POLL: FY 2017 ADJUSTED EBITA SEEN AT 13.3 BILLION SEK, SALES AT 109.2 BILLION, DIVIDEND AT 5.72 SEK/SHARE

* SHARES UP 3.8 PCT FOLLOWING RESULTS Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)