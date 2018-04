BRIEF-Essity CEO: Price hikes in Europe to have full impact from H2

April 27 (Reuters) - Essity AB CEO Magnus Groth and CFO Fredrik Rystedt in earnings call with analysts and media :

* ESSITY CEO SAYS PRICE INCREASES ACHIEVED RECENTLY IN EUROPE WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT IN Q2 AND FULL IMPACT IN H2

* ESSITY CEO SAYS WORKING TO CORRECT NEGATIVE VOLUME IMPACT IN NORTH AMERICA FROM PERHAPS TOO AMBITIOUS PRICE INCREASES

* ESSITY CEO SAYS REGAINING SOME MARKET SHARE ON INCONTINENCE CARE PRODUCTS IN RETAIL IN EUROPE

* ESSITY CFO SAYS PULP PRICES REMAIN CHALLENGING IN CONSUMER TISSUE AS PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)