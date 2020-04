BRIEF-Essity says capital expenditure may be lower 2020 than earlier planned -CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Essity AB (publ) executives in a conference call with analysts and media:

* ESSITY CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE’S 25% Q1 SALES JUMP WAS DUE TO DISTRIBUTORS STOCKPILING BECAUSE UNSURE PRODUCERS WOULD BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SUPPLY IN LINE WITH DEMAND

* ESSITY CFO SAYS PRICE ADJUSTMENTS ON CONSUMER TISSUE IN Q1 IN EUROPE WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ESSITY CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE NEED FOR PRICE INCREASES IN LATIN AMERICA, ELSEWHERE FOCUS IS CURRENTLY MORE ON KEEPING SUPPLY CHAINS UP THAN ON PRICES

* ESSITY CEO SAYS WE EXPECT MORE CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA IN Q2 AS MARKETS ENTER THE PANDEMIC PHASE THAT EUROPE IS IN CURRENTLY

* ESSITY CEO SAYS DEMAND FROM HEALTHCARE SECTOR FOR PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE DIVISION’S PRODUCTS SUCH AS SOAP AND HAND SANITIZERS IS GROWING VERY WELL

* ESSITY CEO SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WILL BE LOWER THAN THE EARLIER PLANNED 7.5 BILLION SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)