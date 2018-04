BRIEF-Essity says restructures in Spain, sees costs of around SEK 245 mln

April 5 (Reuters) - Essity AB (publ) :

* SAYS RESTRUCTURES IN SPAIN

* SAYS ‍ESSITY IS RESTRUCTURING ITS CONSUMER TISSUE PRODUCTION IN SPAIN​

* ‍MEASURES TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2018 INCLUDE CLOSURE OF PRODUCTION FACILITY IN LA RIBA​

* SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 245 MLN, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY SEK 205 MLN WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY IN Q2 OF 2018​

* ‍MEASURES TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2018 INCLUDE CLOSURE OF ONE TISSUE MACHINE AT PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ALLO​

* ‍APPROXIMATELY SEK 110 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT CASH FLOW​

* SAYS ‍REMAINING COSTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS AN ITEM AFFECTING COMPARABILITY IN Q4 OF 2018​

