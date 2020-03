BRIEF-Essity's Board Proposes Postponement Of Dividend Decision

March 30 (Reuters) - Essity AB (publ):

* ESSITY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES POSTPONEMENT OF DIVIDEND DECISION

* ON APRIL 2, 2020, BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE THAT MEETING POSTPONES A DECISION REGARDING DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF SEK 6.25 PER SHARE REMAINS

* EARLIER PERIODS OF DECLINING ACTIVITY IN GLOBAL ECONOMY HAVE HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON COMPANY

* BOARD OF OPINION THAT COMPANY IS WELL POSITIONED FOR A POSSIBLE GLOBAL ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: