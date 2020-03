BRIEF-Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise : FY Net Income 23 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - ESSO SOCIETE ANONYME FRANCAISE SA :

* FY NET INCOME EUR 23 MILLION TAKING INTO ACCOUNT POSITIVE INVENTORY EFFECTS FOR EUR 147 MILLION

* FY SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTS TO € 927 MILLION AND THE NET FINANCIAL POSITION IS POSITIVE AT € 432 MILLION

* FY FINANCIAL RESULT EUR 17 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE GROUP’S FY OPERATING PROFIT WAS POSITIVE AT € 1 MILLION AND INCLUDED FAVORABLE INVENTORY EFFECTS FOR € 147 MILLION.

* FY CRUDE OIL PROCESSED IN REFINERY 15.9 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 15.3 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 23 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 127 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATIONS IS POSITIVE AT EUR 384 MILLION, UP BY EUR 469 MILLION COMPARED TO 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS IMPLEMENTED PROCEDURES TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF ITS OPERATIONS

* FY GROUP REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 14.8 BILLION EUROS, DOWN 0.4%