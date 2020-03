March 16 (Reuters) - Establishment Labs Holdings Inc :

* ESTABLISHMENT LABS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $24.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $22.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $23 MILLION TO $25 MILLION

* GIVEN CHALLENGES & UNCERTAINTIES POSED BY COVID-19 , WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS - AT THIS TIME, CO ANTICIPATES Q1 REVENUE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $23.0 TO $25.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: