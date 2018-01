Jan 30 (Reuters) - Apranga Apb:

* ESTABLISHMENT OF SUBSIDIARY OF APRANGA APB IN LITHUANIA

* SAYS ESTABLISHED 23RD OF ITS SUBSIDIARY APRANGA OLT UAB, WHICH WILL OPERATE OYSHO STORES IN LITHUANIA

* SAYS ESTABLISHED COMPANY HAS SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 50 THOUSAND Source text : bit.ly/2nmxFGy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)