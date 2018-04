April 16 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc:

* ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC - JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)