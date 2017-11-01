BRIEF-Estée Lauder reports Q1 earnings of $1.14/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* The Estée Lauder Companies achieves outstanding fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $3.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.17 billion

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - qtrly net earnings per common share $1.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.32

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.41 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2018 sales up 13 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $4.04 to $4.12 excluding items

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.77 to $3.88

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 11 percent

* Estee lauder companies - Q2 ‍foreign currency translation is expected to positively impact sales by approximately 3% to 4% versus prior-year period​

* Estee Lauder - acquisitions of Too Faced, Becca are forecasted to contribute about 3 percentage points of incremental sales to overall sales growth​ in Q2

* Estee Lauder Companies - for FY 2018 foreign currency translation expected to positively impact sales by about 2% versus prior-year period​

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - Q2 ‍net sales are forecasted to grow between 10% and 11% in constant currency​

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - ‍for full year fiscal 2018 net sales are forecasted to grow between 8% and 9% in constant currency​

* Estee Lauder - ‍expects to take charges associated with previously approved restructuring, other activities in q2 of about $50 million to $55 million

* Estee Lauder Companies - adjusting for items, net earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $1.21

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - sees ‍positive currency impact on sales growth equates to about $.07 of earnings per share in Q2​

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - “is also cautious of decline in retail traffic, primarily related to some brick-and-mortar stores in united states”

* Estee lauder companies inc - for FY 2018 positive currency impact on sales growth equates to about $0.16 of eps​

* Estee Lauder- expects to take charges relating to previously approved restructuring and other activities in fiscal 2018 of about $135 million to $155 million

* Estee Lauder- expects to take charges relating to previously approved restructuring & other activities in fiscal 2018 equal to $0.24 to $0.27 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $12.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estee Lauder - Q1 includes impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement for share-based compensation, which added $0.06 to earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: