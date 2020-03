BRIEF-Estee Lauder Companies Says Most Retail Stores In North America And Europe Now Closing

March 18 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc:

* ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC - MOST RETAIL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE ARE NOW CLOSING

* ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC - GLOBAL BUSINESS IS MORE BROADLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 THAN WE INITIALLY EXPECTED

* ESTEE LAUDER - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS FISCAL 2020 SECOND HALF AND FULL YEAR GUIDANCE THAT WE NO LONGER EXPECT TO MEET

* ESTEE LAUDER - EXPECT TO PROVIDE UPDATE REGARDING IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS AND RECOVERY PLANS WHEN REPORT EARNINGS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 1