BRIEF-Estee Lauder Cos Reports Q3 Adj Earnings Per Share $1.17

May 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.38 TO $4.42 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 SALES $3.37 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.25 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR SALES AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES ARE FORECASTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 15% AND 16% VERSUS PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* SEES 2018 FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IS EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 4% VERSUS PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* SEES 2018 NET SALES ARE FORECASTED TO GROW BETWEEN 11% AND 12% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES - ACQUISITIONS OF TOO FACED AND BECCA FORECASTED TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT 2 PERCENT POINTS OF INCREMENTAL SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* ESTEE LAUDER-SEES TO TAKE CHARGES ASSOCIATED WITH PREVIOUSLY APPROVED RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER ACTIVITIES, IN FISCAL 2018 OF ABOUT $260 MILLION TO $280 MILLION

* POSITIVE CURRENCY IMPACT ON SALES GROWTH EQUATES TO ABOUT $.22 OF EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

* IN FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING,OTHER CHARGES OF $62 MILLION ($42 MILLION AFTER TAX)

* ESTEE LAUDER - RECENTLY LEARNED SOME TESTING RELATED TO CERTAIN PRODUCT ADVERTISING CLAIMS DID NOT MEET CO’S STANDARDS & NEEDS TO BE FURTHER VALIDATED

* THE REVIEW OF CERTAIN PRODUCT ADVERTISING CLAIMS IS ONGOING, AND CERTAIN ADVERTISING CLAIMS WILL BE MODIFIED

* THE REVIEW IS NOT A PRODUCT SAFETY ISSUE, COMPANY’S PRODUCTS ARE “COMPLETELY SAFE”

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S