BRIEF-Esterline Q4 adjusted EPS $1.27 from continuing operations

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp:

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share $3.65 to $4.05 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.18 including items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $531.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $540 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $2.025 billion to $2.075 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline Technologies Corp - ‍new orders in fiscal Q4 of 2017 were $593.4 million, compared with $479.9 million in comparable period of 2016​

* Esterline Technologies Corp - ‍backlog at end of fiscal 2017 was $1.30 billion, up slightly from backlog of $1.29 billion reported at end of fiscal 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: