BRIEF-Esterline Technologies Q2 Revenue $517.6 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp:

* ESTERLINE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE $517.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $504.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.65 TO $3.85

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.00 BILLION TO $2.05 BILLION

* INCREASED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE BY $10 MILLION TO A RANGE OF $115 MILLION TO $140 MILLION FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.84, REVENUE VIEW $2.04 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: