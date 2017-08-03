FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Esterline Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $1.01
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Esterline Technologies reports Q3 earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp-

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 including items

* Q3 revenue $503.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $522.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $2.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline technologies corp - for 2017 gaap earnings from continuing operations, company narrowed its guidance range to $4.30 to $4.50 per diluted share

* Esterline technologies corp - full-year free cash flow is expected to be in excess of 100% of net income and in a range of $130 million to $150 million.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.