Feb 25 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd:

* HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 32.1% TO $14.3 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 9.1% TO $316.1 MILLION

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.4 CPS

* ESTIA HEALTH LTD SEES 2HFY20 CAPITAL INVESTMENT ABOUT $58M - $64M

* ESTIA HEALTH LTD SEES FY21 CAPITAL INVESTMENT ABOUT $95-$105M

* ESTIA HEALTH LTD SEES DIVIDEND PAYMENT RATIO TO REMAIN IN THE 70% - 100% OF NPAT RANGE