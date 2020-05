May 25 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd:

* ONGOING EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC & ASSOCIATED GOVERNMENT RESPONSE CAN BE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO HAVE IMPACT ON CO

* TEMPORARILY DEFERRED SEVERAL REFURBISHMENT & DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS INCLUDING SUSPENSION OF WORKS AT ST IVES GREENFIELD DEVELOPMENT

* FINAL SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SALE OF MONA VALE SITE IN NSW DEFERRED FROM JUNE TO NOV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: