Jan 24 (Reuters) - ABS INVESTMENT SA:

* SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE OF FY 2017 GROSS PROFIT PER SHARE EXCEEDS UPPER LEVEL OF ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT 0.6 ZLOTY

* CO PUBLISHED ITS FORECAST IN MAY 2017 EXPECTING FY 2017 GROSS PROFIT PER SHARE BETWEEN 0.5 ZLOTY AND 0.6 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)