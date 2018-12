BRIEF-Estonian State Prosecutor Says More Arrests Likely In Danske Money Laundering Case

Dec 19 (Reuters) - COMMENTS MADE DURING PRESS CONFERENCE IN TALLINN ON WEDNESDAY WITH PROSECUTOR GENERAL LAVLY PERLING, STATE PROSECUTOR MAREK VAHING AND HEAD OF CRIMINAL POLICE AIVAR ALAVERE IN RELATION TO ARRESTS MADE IN DANSKE BANK MONEY LAUNDEIRNG CASE:

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS STARTED INVESTIGATIONS INTO DANSKE BANK MONEY LAUNDERING CASE IN NOVEMBER 2017

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS 10 PEOPLE DETAINED ARE ALL ON SUSPICION OF MONEY LAUNDERING IN DANSKE BANK ESTONIA BRANCH

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS DETAINED PEOPLE WERE CLIENT MANAGERS WHOSE JOB HAS BEEN TO AVOID MONEY LAUNDERING IN DANSKE BANK

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS CRIMES RELATED TO DANSKE MONEY LAUNDEIRNG CASE HAVE HAPPENED IN GEORGIA, AZERBAIJAN TOTALING ROUGHLY $300 MILLION

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS WE HAVE ARRESTED ASSETS WORTH ROUGHLY A 1 MILLION EUROS

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS 10 PEOPLE DETAINED, THE NUMBER OF ARRESTS LIKELY TO INCREASE

* ESTONIAN PROSECUTOR SAYS ONE PERSON IS ALSO SUSPECTED IN TAKING A BRIBE AND ONE IN ASSISTING IN TAKING A BRIBE

* ESTONIAN STATE PROSECUTOR SAYS DETAINED PEOPLE ARE BOTH INTERNATIONAL AND PRIVATE BANKING WORKERS

* ESTONIAN HEAD OF CRIMINAL POLICESAYS DANISH COLLEAGUES HAVE SO FAR OUTLINED 25 BILLION EUROS WORTH OF SUSPICIOUS DEALINGS IN DANSKE BANK MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

* ESTONIAN STATE PROSECUTOR SAYS WE HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH OUR U.S. COLLEAGUES

* ESTONIA’S HEAD OF CRIMINAL POLICE SAYS ALL 10 ARE ESTONIAN CITIZENS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)