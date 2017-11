BRIEF-esure Group posts 9-month gross written premiums of 625.8‍​ mln pounds

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ESURE GROUP PLC:

* 9-MONTH GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF 625.8‍​ MILLION STG VERSUS 499.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH MOTOR GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM OF ‍561.5​ MILLION STG VERSUS 430.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH HOME GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM OF ‍64.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 68.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* “‍APPROACH 2018 WITH CONFIDENCE AND REMAIN WELL PLACED TO DELIVER OUR 3 MILLION IN-FORCE POLICY AMBITION BY 2020​”

* EXPECT GROWTH IN PREMIUMS OF 20-25% FOR FULL YEAR AND OUR COMBINED OPERATING RATIO TO BE AT LOWER END OF OUR 96-98% RANGE​