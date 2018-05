BRIEF-Esure Group Says Q1 Gross Written Premiums 221.2 Million Pounds

May 3 (Reuters) - esure Group PLC:

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 221.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 187.4 MILLION POUNDS

* Q1 MOTOR GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 201.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 166.3 MILLION POUNDS

* Q1 IN-FORCE POLICIES 2.426 MILLION VERSUS 2.22 MILLION

* GROUP WILL REMAIN DISCIPLINED IN ITS RATING ACTIONS AS IT TARGETS 3 MILLION IN-FORCE POLICIES BY 2020.

* GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE A COMBINED OPERATING RATIO SIMILAR TO 2017 AND WELL PLACED TO DELIVER PROFITABLE GROWTH IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: