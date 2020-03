BRIEF-Eternity Investment Says FY Revenue Hk$198.8 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - Eternity Investment Ltd:

* ETERNITY INVESTMENT LTD- FY REVENUE HK$198.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$188 MILLION

* ETERNITY INVESTMENT LTD - FY LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$209.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$586.1 MILLION

* ETERNITY INVESTMENT- DIRECTORS EXPECT INTEREST INCOME ON LOANS GENERATED FROM GROUP’S MONEY LENDING BUSINESS IN 2020 WILL BE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 2019

* ETERNITY INVESTMENT LTD- GROUP’S SALE OF JEWELRY PRODUCTS BUSINESS WILL BE INEVITABLY AFFECTED IN 2020 DUE TO SEVERE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AMID COVID-19

* ETERNITY INVESTMENT LTD- EXPECT THAT PERFORMANCE OF GROUP'S PROPERTY INVESTMENT BUSINESS IN 2020 WILL BE ALMOST SAME AS 2019