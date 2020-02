BRIEF-Eternity Technology Holdings Ltd Updates on Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic on Group's Business

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Eternity Technology Holdings Ltd :

* RECEIVED OFFICIAL NOTICE APPROVING RESUMPTION OF LIMITED PRODUCTION OF SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION PLANT IN SHENZHEN HAS BEEN SUSPENDED AFTER STATUTORY HOLIDAYS FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

* SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT RESUMED ITS OPERATION AND PRODUCTION STARTING ON 15 FEB

* EXPECTED THAT SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN RESUMING TO ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS TEMPORARILY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT

* EXPECTED THAT THERE WILL BE LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020 FOR SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT

* DUE TO SUSPENSION/LIMITED TRANSPORTATION, SOME WORKERS UNABLE TO RETURN TO PRODUCTION UNITS IN SHENZHEN AS PLANNED

* SUSPENSION & TEMPORARILY LOWER THAN ORIGINAL PRODUCTION LEVEL LIKELY TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SHORT TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* OUTBREAK ALSO ADVERSELY AFFECTED SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS, GROUP EXPERIENCES DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)