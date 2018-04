April 24 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* REG-ETHAN ALLEN DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19PER SHARE

* INCREASED CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, INCREASING REMAINING SHARES AUTHORIZED FOR REPURCHASE TO THREE MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)