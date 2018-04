BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors Expects Consolidated Net Sales For Quarter Of $181.3 Mln, A Slight Increase Over Prior Year Period

April 6 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MILLION, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* DURING Q3, RETAIL DIVISION WRITTEN ORDERS INCREASED 2.6% WITH “STRONG ACCELERATION” IN MARCH INCREASING 6.9% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* DURING Q3, WHOLESALE ORDERS INCREASED BY 14%, HELPED BY STRONG ORDERS FROM U.S. GOVERNMENT

* WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1

* ‍GROSS MARGINS FOR Q3 EXPECTED TO BE LOWER DUE TO HIGHER MIX OF WHOLESALE TO RETAIL AND INCREASES IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $188.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍OPERATING EXPENSES IN Q3 EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER DUE TO INCREASE IN MARKETING EXPENDITURES​