BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors Says Taking A Major Workforce Reduction Through Temporary Layoffs

April 1 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* TAKING A MAJOR WORKFORCE REDUCTION THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS - WILL CONTINUE TO PAY ITS AFFECTED ASSOCIATES THROUGH APRIL 2, 2020

* ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS - TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MOST OF CO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITIES, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* TEMPORARY HALT OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* WILL REDUCE SALARIES OF ALL ASSOCIATES MAKING A SALARY OF $80,000 AND UP

* ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS - CO’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND IS CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED

* ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS - BORROWED ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION ON MARCH 30TH, BRINGING CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND TO ABOUT $110 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: