BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors Sees Q3 Consolidated Net Delivered Sales $181.4 Million

April 17 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET DELIVERED SALES FOR Q3 OF $181.4 MILLION, A 0.5% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* Q3 WHOLESALE DELIVERED SALES INCREASED BY 7.3% TO $118.9 MILLION

* QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.11

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $182.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST REFLECTS IMPACT OF RISE IN MARKETING EXPENDITURES, DELAYED DELIVERY OF RETAIL BACKLOG, AMONG OTHERS

* ETHAN ALLEN - Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST ALSO REFLECTS IMPACT OF RISE IN RAW MATERIALS COSTS, HIGHER INSURANCE COSTS, MANUFACTURING INEFFICIENCIES DUE TO GOVERNMENT CONTRACT STARTUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: