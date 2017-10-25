FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:29 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $181.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍total written orders for retail division for Q1 of fiscal 2018 were up 1.7pct compared to same prior year period​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - at qrtr end ‍inventories of $157.5 million decreased by $1.8 million from September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.