Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER AND FOUNDER & CEO OF JAXX BLOCKCHAIN WALLET JOINS MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY AS A SPECIAL ADVISOR

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY - ANTHONY DI IORIO HAS JOINED CO AS A SPECIAL ADVISOR TO SUPPORT UPCOMING LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY ACCOUNT