BRIEF-Ethernity Networks Says Co Has Seen Some Recovery In Chinese Markets

May 6 (Reuters) - Ethernity Networks Ltd:

* ETHERNITY NETWORKS - HAS SEEN SOME RECOVERY IN CHINESE MARKETS IN WHICH COMPANY IS CURRENTLY SIGNIFICANTLY ENGAGED, SPECIFICALLY IN 5G MARKETPLACE

* ETHERNITY NETWORKS - ANTICIPATES CURRENT 5G UPF ENGAGEMENTS WITH CHINESE OEMS WILL LEAD TO A ROLL-OUT OF UP TO 2,000 FPGA SMARTNIC CARDS DURING 2021

* ETHERNITY NETWORKS - LIKELY CO NEEDS TO SEEK ACCESS TO ALTERNATIVE FUNDING IN ORDER TO TRADE TO CURRENT PLAN, MAXIMISE ABILITY TO SECURE CONTRACTS