BRIEF-Ethernity Networks Says Directors Take Up To 50% Remuneration Cut

April 8 (Reuters) - Ethernity Networks Ltd:

* TO DATE, COVID-19 SITUATION HAS NOT HAD A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS ENGAGEMENTS

* RECENTLY SEEN SOME RECOVERY IN CHINESE MARKETS IN WHICH COMPANY IS CURRENTLY SIGNIFICANTLY ENGAGED

* EXPECTED THAT CERTAIN ANTICIPATED NEAR-TERM AGREEMENTS MAY BE SUBJECT OF TEMPORARY DELAYS DUE TO DISRUPTIONS

* COMPANY’S OFFICES CONTINUE TO BE MANNED AT A 30% LEVEL, IN LINE WITH PERMISSIBLE LIMITS SET BY ISRAELI AUTHORITIES

* REDUCTION BY DIRECTORS OF UP TO 50% OF THEIR REMUNERATION, WITH 20% OF REDUCTION DEFERRED.

* COMPANY RECOGNISES THAT REVENUES ARE LIKELY TO BE DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY