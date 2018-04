April 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

* ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES SIGNS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR 10 FIRM Q400 AIRCRAFT

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT - BASED ON LIST PRICE OF Q400 AIRCRAFT, FIRM ORDER IS VALUED AT ABOUT $332 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT - ORDER INCLUDES PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 5 ADDITIONAL Q400 AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: