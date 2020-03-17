Healthcare
March 17, 2020 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Etihad Airways flights suspended due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

Etihad has suspended or announced suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and the following destinations: (As of March 17) Mainland China and Hong Kong: Shanghai, Chengdu, Hong Kong Japan: Nagoya (via Beijing) Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina Italy: Rome and Milan Kuwait: Kuwait City Turkey: Istanbul Lebanon: Beirut Morocco: Casablanca, Rabat Spain: Madrid, Barcelona Jordan: Amman Sudan: Khartoum Azerbaijan: Baku Kenya: Nairobi (effective Thursday 19 March) Switzerland: Geneva (effective Thursday 19 March) Philippines: Manila (effective Wednesday 18 March)

Source: (bit.ly/2x2Qwy0)

