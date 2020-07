BRIEF-Etihad Airways Plans To Fly To 58 Destinations By August

July 7 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

* TO RESUME WIDER NETWORK OF FLIGHTS AS UAE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS EASED

* PLANS TO FLY TO 58 DESTINATIONS BY AUGUST

* AIMS TO OPERATE APPROXIMATELY 45 PER CENT OF PRE-COVID CAPACITY BY AUGUST

* SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE GOVERNMENT APPROVALS, ETIHAD’S SUMMER SCHEDULE WILL FEATURE A WIDER NETWORK AND INCREASED FREQUENCIES TO THE FOLLOWING DESTINATIONS FROM, TO, OR VIA ABU DHABI:

* NORTH AMERICA: CHICAGO, NEW YORK JFK, TORONTO, WASHINGTON, D.C.

* EUROPE: AMSTERDAM, ATHENS, BARCELONA, BELGRADE, BRUSSELS, DUBLIN, DUSSELDORF, FRANKFURT, GENEVA, ISTANBUL, LONDON HEATHROW, MADRID, MANCHESTER, MILAN, MOSCOW, MUNICH, PARIS CHARLES DE GAULLE, ROME, ZURICH

* MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: AMMAN, BAHRAIN, BEIRUT, CAIRO, CASABLANCA, KUWAIT, MUSCAT, RABAT, RIYADH, SEYCHELLES

* ASIA: AHMEDABAD, BAKU, BANGKOK, BENGALURU, CHENNAI, COLOMBO, DELHI, HYDERABAD, ISLAMABAD, JAKARTA, KARACHI, KOCHI, KOLKATA, KOZHIKODE, KUALA LUMPUR, LAHORE, MALE, MANILA, MUMBAI, SEOUL, SINGAPORE, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, TOKYO