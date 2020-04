April 16 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS

* ADVISES ON OPERATIONAL STATUS AND OUTLINES RE-START PLANS

* PLANS TO OPERATE A REDUCED NETWORK OF SCHEDULED PASSENGER SERVICES FROM 1 MAY TO 30 JUNE

* REVISED LAUNCH DATE OF ITS INAUGURAL SERVICE TO VIENNA FROM 22 MAY TO 1 JULY

* ETIHAD CARGO IS NOW OPERATING UP TO 100 TURNAROUND FLIGHTS PER WEEK TO 32 DESTINATIONS ON FIVE CONTINENTS

* ETIHAD ENGINEERING IS PERFORMING MAINTENANCE WORK ON 96 PASSENGER AIRCRAFT