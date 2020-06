BRIEF-Etihad Airways To Offer Special Transfer Flights Connecting Key Cities On Its Global Network - Statement

June 4 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

* ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OFFER SPECIAL TRANSFER FLIGHTS CONNECTING KEY CITIES ON ITS GLOBAL NETWORK - STATEMENT

* NEW TRANSFER CONNECTIONS LINKING 20 CITIES IN EUROPE, ASIA AND AUSTRALIA VIA ABU DHABI

* EFFECTIVE 10 JUNE, ETIHAD AIRWAYS WILL LINK 20 CITIES IN EUROPE, ASIA AND AUSTRALIA VIA ABU DHABI

* THROUGHOUT JUNE, ETIHAD IS CONTINUING TO OPERATE A NETWORK OF SPECIAL FLIGHTS FROM ABU DHABI TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DESTINATIONS ACROSS ITS INTERNATIONAL NETWORK