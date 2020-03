BRIEF-Etihad Airways To Temporarily Suspend Services To And From Abu Dhabi

March 23 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

* SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS TO AND FROM ABU DHABI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WILL COMMENCE AT 23:59 (UAE LOCAL TIME) ON WEDNESDAY 25 MARCH

* ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SERVICES TO AND FROM ABU DHABI

* SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS WILL LAST FOR AN INITIAL 14 DAYS, SUBJECT TO FURTHER DIRECTIVES BY THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

* CARGO AND EMERGENCY EVACUATION FLIGHTS ARE EXEMPT AND WILL CONTINUE

* UAE ANNOUNCED EARLIER ON MONDAY IT WAS SUSPENDNG ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS FROM MARCH 25 FOR TWO WEEKS