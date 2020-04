BRIEF-Etihad Airways To Test Airport Technology To Help Identify Medically At-Risk Travellers

April 6 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

* WILL PARTNER WITH AUSTRALIAN COMPANY ELENIUM AUTOMATION TO TRIAL NEW TECHNOLOGY

* THE NEW TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS SELF-SERVICE DEVICES AT AIRPORTS TO BE USED TO HELP IDENTIFY TRAVELLERS WITH MEDICAL CONDITIONS, POTENTIALLY INCLUDING THE EARLY STAGES OF COVID-19

* CONTACTLESS DEVICES WILL MONITOR TEMPERATURE, HEART RATE, RESPIRATORY RATE

* WILL INITIALLY TRIAL THE MONITORING TECHNOLOGY AT ITS HUB AIRPORT IN ABU DHABI AT THE END OF APRIL AND THROUGHOUT MAY 2020, INITIALLY WITH A RANGE OF VOLUNTEERS, AND, AS FLIGHTS RESUME, OUTBOUND PASSENGERS