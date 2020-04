April 3 (Reuters) - Etion Ltd:

* JSE: ETO - OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND THE IMPACT ON ETION

* ETION LTD - ETION SECURE (LAWTRUST) AND ETION CONNECT HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS ESSENTIAL SUPPLIERS DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* ETION LTD - FULL IMPACT OF 21-DAY NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED ON 23 MARCH 2020 REMAINS UNKNOWN