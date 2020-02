BRIEF-Eton Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Et-105 Program

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON ET-105 PROGRAM

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA REQUESTED TO MAKE CHANGES TO DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION SECTION OF PRODUCT’S PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA REQUESTED TO MAKE CHANGES TO SIMPLIFY DOSING INFORMATION FOR INTENDED USERS

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA REQUESTED CO CONDUCT A HUMAN FACTORS VALIDATION STUDY WITH REVISED LABELING

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY IS UNLIKELY TO BE COMPLETED BY PRODUCT’S MARCH 17, 2020 PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS STUDY AND ITS FINAL REPORT TO BE COMPLETED AND SUBMITTED TO FDA IN COMING MONTHS

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS - NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER NON-LABELING RELATED DEFICIENCIES OUTSTANDING WITH FDA'S REVIEW, BELIEVES NDA WILL BE APPROVED IN 2020