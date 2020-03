BRIEF-Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Study Results For ET-101

March 17 (Reuters) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS FOR ET-101 (TOPIRAMATE ORAL SOLUTION)

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ET-101 IN Q3 OF 2020

* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY DEMONSTRATED THAT ET-101 IS BIOEQUIVALENT TO COMPARATOR PRODUCT UNDER FASTING CONDITION

* ETON PHARMA - FOOD EFFECT STUDY CONDUCTED ON ET-101 UNDER FED CONDITIONS DEMONSTRATED THAT BIOAVAILABILITY OF PRODUCT IS NOT IMPACTED BY FOOD