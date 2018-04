April 19 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DAILY AVERAGE REVENUE TRADES (DARTS) OF 309,000

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MILLION VERSUS $553 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $687.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL TIER 1 LEVERAGE RATIO AT QUARTER-END WAS 7.3 PERCENT VERSUS 7.4 PERCENT AT Q4 2017 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: