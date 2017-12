BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Corp Reports Monthly Activity For November 2017

Dec 14 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - DAILY AVERAGE REVENUE TRADES (DARTS) FOR NOVEMBER WERE 248,669, A 15 PERCENT INCREASE FROM OCTOBER

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - ADDED 41,473 GROSS NEW BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS IN NOVEMBER

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $1.5 BILLION IN NOVEMBER

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - DURING NOV, CUSTOMER SECURITY HOLDINGS INCREASED BY $6.8 BILLION

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - DURING NOV, BROKERAGE-RELATED CASH INCREASED BY $0.3 BILLION TO $53.1 BILLION

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - NOV. CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES INCREASED $0.5 BILLION, ENDING MONTH AT $8.9 BILLION