March 14 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR FEBRUARY 2018

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ADDED 51,988 GROSS NEW BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS IN FEBRUARY​

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL - DARTS FOR FEBRUARY WERE 330,121, A FIVE PERCENT INCREASE FROM JANUARY

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP - CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: